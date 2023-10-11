KWHL KWHL Logo

Sources Say Justin Timberlake “Is Not Going To Be Happy” About Britney Spears’ Memoir

October 11, 2023 7:18AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ooops…she did it again. Britney Spears got pulled over last month for driving 61 mph in a 40 mph zone, but then she ultimately ticketed for driving without a license or proof of insurance. It happened September 10th and she cooperated, which resulted in a warning about the speeding. But the other infractions is costing her $1,140.

Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six yesterday that: “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.” A second insider confirmed that Spears “had and has insurance and a license.”

She has only been allowed to drive herself since late 2021,. In other Britney news, a source says she “goes after Justin (Timberlake) pretty hard in her memoir out this month, The Woman in Me. The source says he’s “not going to be happy” about what she has to say about him.  As for her ex-husband Sam Asghari, the book was finished before he filed for divorce August 16th, so references to him have been “watered down.”

Recently Played

EverythingSevendust
7:45am
River Of DeceitMad Season
7:40am
Heaven KnowsThe Pretty Reckless
7:30am
Holy Diver (cover)Killswitch Engage
7:26am
FuelMetallica
7:22am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
3

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board
4

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
5

Why Post Malone Keeps His Ladies Out of the Spotlight