      Weather Alert

Southfield Fire Chief: Still trying to learn how ‘dead’ woman was alive

Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:51am

By ED WHITE Associated Press
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit fire chief says he still can’t explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home. Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee took questions from reporters for the first time since the bizarre events Sunday. Meanwhile, Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition at a hospital. Menifee says an emergency medical crew found no signs of life on three separate occasions at Beauchamp’s home. Staff at a funeral home discovered she was alive. Menifee says the paramedics “feel terrible.”

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.