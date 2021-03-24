      Weather Alert

Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

Mar 24, 2021 @ 6:29am

By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the massage business shootings that killed eight people. But it’s unlikely the bills will see movement in the Republican-controlled legislature. The proposals would require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls and enhance training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages. The bills have little chance of passing this year because they’re too late for procedural deadlines with just a week left in the current legislative session. Also, any proposals that limit gun sales are likely to face staunch GOP opposition.

 

#Trending
If It's About Whales You Know We'll Love It.
US-China ties face new test as top officials meet in Alaska
Solving Rubik's Cube With One Hand While Hanging From A Bar With The Other Hand And Doing An Abs Workout
Last musher brings dogs over Iditarod finish line
Alaska lawmakers advance bill to increase state’s gas tax
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD