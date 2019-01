Yes. Sooooo many yeses. July 5th 2019!

RELATED CONTENT

These Were The Worst Passwords For The Fifth Straight Year

Slash Penned A Song For “The Walking Dead” But It Was Rejected

Dave Navarro Slams Geraldo Rivera Over Tale Of Mother’s Death Dave

Travis Barker Filled In On Drums For Korn

You Can Ring In 2019 Twice But…

System of a Down Bassist Confident A New Album Will Happen Someday