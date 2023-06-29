Spielberg, Scorsese And Anderson Will Help Save Turner Classic Movies

If you saw #SaveTCM trending, you know Turner Classic Movies has been on the struggle bus with a week of leadership changes and layoffs that had the future of the cable channel uncertain.

Whether you’re a casual movie fan or a dedicated scholar of cinema, there is no network more vital than @tcm. The sheer diversity of material they make available is astonishing. I can’t imagine a world without my all-time favorite station, @tcm. #SaveTCM pic.twitter.com/VVQCeNFnz1 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2023

So in swoops Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese Paul Thomas Anderson to save the day! The trio of acclaimed directors will help curate programming which stabilized plans for the future and even reversed course on some layoffs.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Paul Thomas Anderson banded together to save TCM https://t.co/hSDFm1DE6d — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 29, 2023

Warner Bros. execs said: “TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul.”