      Weather Alert

St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

Jun 26, 2020 @ 9:30am

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch. Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It. It eventually reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams