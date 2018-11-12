Stan Lee has died at the age of 95

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 20: Stan Lee attends the Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important heroes/Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.

Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and the du went on to create many timeless characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.

Stan’s daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.

