      Weather Alert

State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

Sep 22, 2020 @ 10:44am

By JOCELYN GECKER and JULIET WILLIAMS Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California state audit finds that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends.” California State Auditor Elaine Howle also found in the audit released Tuesday that campus staff falsely designated 22 applicants as student-athlete recruits because of donations from or as favors to well-connected families. The state auditor says hundreds more students were also admitted with questionable records. The audit was conducted in response to the national college admissions scandal that embroiled prestigious universities around the country, athletic coaches and dozens of wealthy parents.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.