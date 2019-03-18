State drops charges against official who damaged car

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The state has dismissed criminal charges filed last summer against the coordinator of Village Public Safety Officers for interior Alaska.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 41-year-old Jody Juneby-Potts was charged in July with criminal mischief after using a truck to move a car that blocked her into a parking spot at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

Repairs for the car cost nearly $3,000.

Potts’ attorney, Frank Spaulding, says the car owner was compensated for damage through insurance and was satisfied with the case being dismissed.

Spaulding said Potts did everything she believed she could do to contact the car owner and didn’t realize the extent of the damage.

Prosecutor Javier Diaz said prosecutors determined the resolution was appropriate and complied with the victim’s wishes.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com