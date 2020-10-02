      Weather Alert

State legislative leaders ask Dunleavy not to help Pebble

Oct 2, 2020 @ 10:08am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska legislative leaders have called on Governor Mike Dunleavy to help stop the development of the proposed Pebble Mine. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon Rep. Louise Stutes wrote to Dunleavy about the Pebble Mine project. The legislators say the administration should not provide state land for a mitigation plan that developers hope will lead to a federal permit for the open-pit mine. The letter cites Dunleavy’s past assistance to Pebble Limited Partnership and recordings of Pebble CEO Tom Collier boasting about his relationship with the governor. Collier resigned after the recordings were released.

