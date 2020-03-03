State senate passes motor fuel tax hike
State taxes on motor and marine fuels would double and registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles would rise under a bill passed by the Alaska Senate. The bill passed 12-5 Monday and next goes to the House. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Click Bishop, says the measure would generate additional funds that could help to address transportation infrastructure and maintenance needs. Sen. Shelley Hughes of Palmer previously expressed concern about the impact on residents in her part of the state, many of whom have commutes.