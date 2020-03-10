State Troopers identify person killed in shooting
State Troopers have identified the person killed Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in the Mat-Su Valley. It was around 7:15 when Troopers got a call about a domestic disturbance in the area of Bonaparte Avenue and Vine Road. 37-year-old Aaron Tolen of Wasilla was contacted by a responding officer and is reported to have gotten into a fight with them. Troopers say Tolen was shot after backup arrived, and he died on scene. Next of kin have been notified. Those involved in the shooting are on administrative leave and will be identified later this week.