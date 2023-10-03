Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

In honor of Stevie Nicks turning 75 back in May, Mattel offered to make her the latest in their Barbie Music Series to get her own Barbie doll. Nicks was a little hesitant at the thought at first: “Of course I questioned ‘would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…’” But she lent her dress and boots from her 1997 album cover Rumours to Mattel for inspiration on her style.

She thinks Mattel nailed it: “When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

The doll costs $55.

