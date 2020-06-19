Stonehenge Will Livestream It’s Summer Solstice Celebration For The First Time Ever
Let me start with the important info. This will be happening June 20th with the sunset at 12:26 pm Alaska time and then the sunrise at 7:52 pm Alaska time. Click here to go where ya need to go to watch. Now lets continue.
Every year on June 2oth Stonehenge welcomes people from all around the world for its summer solstice. People gather overnight at the ancient site in Wiltshire, England, to watch the sunrise above the ring of standing stones on the longest day of the year.
At the ritual, visitors are joined by white cloaked and hooded druids, who tap the Heel stone and sing in the first rays of sunlight.
Because of COVID-19 the usual celebration won’t be possible. The English Heritage organization is asking people not to visit the site, and is instead offering a livestream of the sunrise.
Nichola Tasker, the director of Stonehenge, said, “We have consulted widely on whether we could have proceeded safely and we would have dearly liked to host the event as per usual, but sadly in the end, we feel we have no choice but to cancel. We hope that our live stream offers an alternative opportunity for people near and far to connect with this spiritual place at such a special time of year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”
Here is what they posted:
We can’t welcome you in person this year because of the measures in place to combat coronavirus – but our live coverage of sunset and sunrise means you won’t miss a moment of this special occasion.
Our cameras will capture the best views of Stonehenge, allowing you to connect with this spiritual place from the comfort of your own home.
⚠️ Please, to help keep everyone safe, do not travel to Stonehenge for summer solstice this year. We look forward to welcoming you in person at next year’s event.
WHAT TIME WILL YOU BE LIVE? 🔴
We’ll be broadcasting the sunset on Saturday 20th June and the sunrise on Sunday 21st June. Sunset is at 21:26 BST (12:26 pm AKDT) and sunrise is at 04:52 BST (7:52 pm AKTD). We’ll be live for at least 30 minutes before and we’ll be announcing our full schedule soon.
HOW DO I WATCH? 📺
Make sure you’re following our Facebook page to get a notification when we go live. You can also tap ‘Get Reminder’ on the posts we’ll share to this event beforehand to make sure you join us in plenty of time.
CAN I WATCH FROM OUTSIDE THE UK? 🌍
Yes! You don’t need to be in the UK to enjoy this year’s summer solstice. With our live stream, you can watch from anywhere in the world.
WILL I BE ABLE TO WATCH AT ANOTHER TIME? 🔁
We’ll be saving our live streams as videos on our Facebook page so you can watch again or catch up at a later time.