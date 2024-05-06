KWHL KWHL Logo

Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

May 6, 2024 7:38AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.  

 

 The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!

Recently Played

I Am The LightningDes Rocs
12:18am
StupifyDisturbed
12:13am
Sex And CandyMarcy Playground
12:11am
Crown Of HornsJudas Priest
12:07am
BlurryPuddle Of Mudd
12:03am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Douglas DC-4 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska
3

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
4

Caitlin Clark Sign Major Deal With Nike Worth $28 Million
5

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak