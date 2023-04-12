KWHL KWHL Logo

"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged!

April 12, 2023
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is going to be a bride at 19! She seemed to confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday that she’s engaged to Jake Bongiovi. If that name sounds familiar…yep, he’s the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi. She quoted Taylor Swift in the caption of the pic (showing her wearing a big rock on THAT finger): “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” Seems appropriate since Instagram is how they met!

 

They were first spotted holding hands in June of 2021 and shared a kiss on the London Eye ferris wheel that November. They walked the red carpet together at the BAFTAs in March last year.

Before their engagement, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life” in January. Many friends and celebs shared congrats but #Shes19 was trending on Twitter yesterday with many saying she’s too young.

Did YOU get married young?  Was it a good decision?

