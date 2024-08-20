KWHL KWHL Logo

Strangers Come Together To Help Find An Earring…And Restore The Internet’s Faith in Humanity

August 20, 2024 8:00AM AKDT
Share
Alpha Media Images Cropped Image Of Woman Wearing Earring

A woman started looking for her lost earring after a concert, and soon after about 15 strangers banded together and formed a search party. This video got a ton of comments on Instagram… They combed the parking lot using their cellphone flashlights. The guy who organized the line said, “This is how they taught me to search for dead bodies at the bottom of a lake” LOL! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emma Hughes (@themainenanny)


The bad news is they didn’t find the earring.  But, they restored people’s faith in humanity!  And in the comments was a similar story: I was out at a bar and in the crowd somehow my grandmothers ring slipped off my finger (she passed a few years ago) and I was immediately distraught. I put my flashlight on and started trying to find it in the mess of people. It was literally shoulder to shoulder. In less than a minute of my turning my flashlight on I had a swarm of people I didn’t know helping me look. A girl found my ring and everyone cheered. Yes I did cry. I was so incredibly thankful to her and everyone that helped me! 

Recently Played

The Hand That FeedsNine Inch Nails
12:41pm
Living Dead GirlRob Zombie
12:38pm
Living Dead GirlRob Zombie
12:38pm
The RedChevelle
12:33pm
Popular MonsterFalling In Reverse
12:30pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

How Flava Flav Became The Women’s Water Polo Sponsor And Hype Man
3

US Coast Guard patrol spots Russian military ship off Alaska islands
4

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
5

Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged