KWHL KWHL Logo

Student Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out

April 28, 2023 2:41AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Scary surveillance camera footage from inside a school bus where you can see the driver have a medical emergency and pass out. The bus starts to slow down…but veer left into oncoming traffic!  That’s when 7th grader Dillon Reeves leaps out of this chair to grab the wheel and bring the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.

After stopping the bus, he yells out “Somebody call 9-1-1!”  He was honored as a hero by local officials.

Recently Played

Icky ThumpThe White Stripes|
5:24pm
Runaway TrainCollective Soul|
5:20pm
NobodyAvenged Sevenfold|
5:14pm
SpeakGodsmack|
5:10pm
Aces HighIron Maiden|
5:05pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Rocket science: Alaska sky spiral caused by SpaceX fuel dump
2

Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes
3

Elon Musk Said They Learned A Lot From Test Run Of SpaceX Rocket
4

Good Puppers Picks Up His Human From The School Bus Every Day
5

Woman Finishes Boston Marathon After Catastrophic Brain Injury Last Fall