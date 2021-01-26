      Weather Alert

Studies extend hopes for antibody drugs against COVID-19

Jan 26, 2021 @ 8:14am

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
New results extend hopes for drugs that supply antibodies to fight COVID-19, suggesting they can help keep patients out of the hospital and possibly prevent illness in some uninfected people. Eli Lilly said Tuesday that its drug reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said partial results on its drug suggest it helps prevent infection in housemates of people with COVID-19. Some of the antibodies are already being used to treat certain patients and the drugmakers say they will seek to expand that authorization to allow prevention approaches as well.

 

#Trending
Trump Pardons Ex-Strategist Steve Bannon, Dozens Of Others
Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic
Democrats Start Reining In Expectations For Immigration Bill
Watch Inauguration Day live
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers