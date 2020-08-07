      Weather Alert

Study: Most Minneapolis police stops involved Black drivers

Aug 7, 2020 @ 11:04am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A public defender’s study shows that Black drivers accounted for nearly 80% of police searches and routine traffic stops in predominantly white Minneapolis. The Star Tribune reported the study from June 2019 to May 2020 found Black drivers are more often searched when pulled over during equipment or moving violations, with 26% of those searches resulting in arrest. A public defender from Hennepin County compiled and analyzed one year of traffic data and race in Minneapolis with a goal to quantify a metric of racial inequality in Minneapolis policing. The chief public defender’s goal is end “pretext stops” where officers use minor traffic offenses as an opening to investigate a driver for contraband or other crimes.

