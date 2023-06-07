KWHL KWHL Logo

Stupid Fact: Parents Used To Mail Their Babies??

June 7, 2023 6:18AM AKDT
Yep!

In the early days of Parcel Post, a few parents managed to mail their KIDS to relatives.  Need to get the kiddo to grandma’s, but can’t afford a train ticket?  Mail him!  In 1913, parents of an eight-month-old baby in Ohio did just that…mailed him to his grandmother, who lived a few miles away.  The baby was safely delivered. But that didn’t last long as regulations were quickly established to prevent any additional mailing of children through the U.S. Mail. LOL

