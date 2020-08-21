      Weather Alert

Sullivan Arena to remain a homeless shelter for rest of 2020

Aug 21, 2020 @ 10:09am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An official says the Sullivan Arena is likely to continue operating as a mass shelter for the Anchorage homeless population into 2021. The Anchorage Daily News reports that mayoral Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt says the Sullivan Arena will be used to accommodate homeless residents during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic unless alternatives emerge. The neighboring Ben Boeke Ice Arena is also expected to reopen as a shelter after providing housing for women, couples and LGBTQ residents from March to June. City efforts to find more permanent housing arrangements include a proposed purchase of three buildings for homeless services and transitional housing.

