Sullivan, Gross advance in Alaska US Senate primaries

Aug 19, 2020 @ 9:28am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross has won the Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate primary. He will advance to challenge Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in this fall’s general election. Sullivan was unopposed in his primary Tuesday. Gross was endorsed by the state Democratic party and fended off Democrat Edgar Blatchford and Chris Cumings, also an independent. Sullivan says the stakes for the general election “couldn’t be higher for our state and country.” He says having Democrat Joe Biden as president and a Democratic-led Senate would threaten to unravel what he sees as progress in recent years on resource development, military and other issues. Gross called Sullivan a “puppet” for President Donald Trump.

