Sullivan, Gross clash in broadcast Alaska Senate debate
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The major candidates in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race attacked each other’s integrity and clashed on issues of health care and the Supreme Court in a high-profile broadcast debate less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic-supported independent Al Gross somewhat shared the Anchorage debate stage. Sullivan, who appeared on a monitor beside Gross, participated from Washington, D.C., where the Senate is preparing to vote on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sullivan supports Barrett’s nomination. Gross opposes it.