Sullivan, Gross headline primaries for Alaska Senate seat
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross leads the field in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Alaska and incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan is running unopposed in his primary on Tuesday. Gross is an orthopedic surgeon who was endorsed by the state Democratic party last fall. He is the highest-profile candidate in a primary that also includes university professor Edgar Blatchford and Chris Cumings. Cumings and Gross are registered nonpartisan. The term independent is often used to describe those registered as nonpartisan or undeclared in Alaska. Gross has won support from The Lincoln Project, which includes current and former Republicans working to defeat Trump and politicians allied with him.