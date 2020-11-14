Sullivan says process should play out in presidential race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he expects a peaceful transition of power in January. In a call with reporters, the Alaska Republican at times referred to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden as former Vice President or Vice President Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Sen. Harris. Harris is a U.S. senator from California. Sullivan said he agreed with calls for unity. But he said one of the best ways for that to happen is to make sure those who voted for President Donald Trump believe the process was carried out in a fair and transparent way.