Survey Ranks Best Breakup Songs Of All Time

If you are needing to get in your feels today, this might be a list for you! A new survey asked 2,000 adults who had gone through at least one breakup what their go-to song is. Amy Winehouse’s “Back To Black,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” were top of the list.

Among other hits making the list of top 30 are Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” and Carole King’s “It’s Too Late.”

Not all of the answers were sad songs…More than 4 in 10 opt for empowering and happy music, such as Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”. The study reveals that the average adult has gone through an average of 4 breakups in their life…the first one being around the age of 20.