Survey Reveals The Most Annoying Slang Words Americans Use

Seamless pattern with colorful patches with words “YOLO”, “Slay!”, “Hell Yeah”, “Yas Kween”, “On fleek”, “Savage”, “So rad”, etc. Text, slang acronyms and abbreviations wallpaper. White background.

If you ever call your partner “bae” or complain that you’re “hangry” you’re officially using some of America’s most annoying slang, according to new research.

A new study examining the use and knowledge of modern slang by 2,000 Americans found the top 20 slang words that leave the average person irritated.

“GOAT” won the award for the most irksome slang term, with “bae,” “hangry,” “Gucci,” and “ghost” rounding out the top five. Other dishonorable mentions included “stussy,” “TFW,” “totes,” and “clap back.”

The new survey conducted by market researchers at OnePoll found people do think there is a cutoff age on using slang, and apparently Americans are too old to use slang at the age of 43, according to the data. In fact, one in four Americans think people over the age of 25 are already too old to use any form of slang at all.

Top 20 most annoying slang terms:

  1. GOAT
  2. Bae
  3. Hangry
  4. Gucci
  5. Ghost
  6. Fleek
  7. Stussy
  8. TFW
  9. Throw shade
  10. SMH
  11. Totes
  12. Clap back
  13. Turn up/turnt
  14. Peeped
  15. Thirsty
  16. Lit
  17. Spill the tea/sipping tea
  18. Fam
  19. Snack
  20. Trill

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jason Bonham Recalls Jimmy Page Introducing Him To Cocaine At Age 16 The White Walkers – “Seven Kingdom Army” (Seven Nation Army Parody) Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Watch This Guy Try (And Fail) To Break Into A Store In The Middle Of The Day In Anchorage. 36 Years Ago: Dave Mustaine was Fired From Metallica Duff McKagan Says New Gun N’ Roses Record Is Real And Magnificent
Comments