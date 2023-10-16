KWHL KWHL Logo

Suzanne Somers Passes At 76 After Cancer Battle

October 16, 2023 7:43AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Actress Suzanne Somers passed away on Sunday (October 15th) at the age of 76, just a day before her 77th birthday. Her longtime publicist announced the news in a statement, sharing she had “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.” “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,”  “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers was best known as Chrissy in Three’s Company and Step By Step. She also starred in She’s the Sheriff and Serial Mom.

Recently Played

New DivideLinkin Park
4:40pm
I Am The BullgodKid Rock
4:36pm
BodiesDrowning Pool
4:32pm
Second ChanceShinedown
4:29pm
SkeletonsPop Evil
4:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios