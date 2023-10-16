Suzanne Somers Passes At 76 After Cancer Battle

Actress Suzanne Somers passed away on Sunday (October 15th) at the age of 76, just a day before her 77th birthday. Her longtime publicist announced the news in a statement, sharing she had “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.” “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers was best known as Chrissy in Three’s Company and Step By Step. She also starred in She’s the Sheriff and Serial Mom.