Sweet Gesture From Neighbor Has Ripple Effect

August 23, 2023 5:29AM AKDT
A neighbor was caught on Ring doorbell cameras all over her neighbor doing something that’s pretty great.

Gizele was caught on Ring camera sharing apricots from her trees with her neighbor in Oceanside California. Devin Blackburn shared video on Tik Tok and said Gizele was nice enough to do the same thing with every home in the neighborhood. Devin returned the favor by sharing his fruit with Gizele. “Protect Gizele at all costs,” Devin wrote on TikTok.

 

@legendevy I love having nice neighbors 🥺 she said I can come by and pick more fruit anytime I want. must protcect Giselle at all costs. #neighbors #summer ♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version – Andy Morris

