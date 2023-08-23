Sweet Gesture From Neighbor Has Ripple Effect

A neighbor was caught on Ring doorbell cameras all over her neighbor doing something that’s pretty great.

Gizele was caught on Ring camera sharing apricots from her trees with her neighbor in Oceanside California. Devin Blackburn shared video on Tik Tok and said Gizele was nice enough to do the same thing with every home in the neighborhood. Devin returned the favor by sharing his fruit with Gizele. “Protect Gizele at all costs,” Devin wrote on TikTok.