Swiftie Dies Before Eras Tour Show In Brazil

CBS Evening News reports a 23-year-old fan of Taylor Swift passed away ahead of the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday, November 17.

According to ABC News adds,

The show’s organizers, Time4Fun, confirmed the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, in a post on social media. Benevides Machado felt unwell and was attended to by firefighters and paramedics at the concert. She was taken to the medical station at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid. The medical team then transferred her to the Salgado Filho Hospital where she died, after an hour of emergency care, Time4Fun said in a statement in Portuguese.

There is not a published cause of death at this time, but major news outlets have pointed out the extreme heat well above 100 degrees.

Time Magazine quotes one concert-goer, Elizabeth Morin from the show:

It was extremely hot. My hair got so wet from sweat as soon as I came in. There was a point at which I had to check my breathing to make sure I wasn’t going to pass out.

Taylor Swift and her team made a social post about the untimely death of Miss Benevides Machado:

I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.

Videos of Taylor working very hard to catch her breath during the show and tossing waters to fans from the stage have made their way around as well.