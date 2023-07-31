Swifties Cause Seismic Activity In Seattle

Taylor Swift lyrics from “Karma”: “‘Cause karma is the thunder, Rattling your ground…” and Swifties did just that in Seattle!

A seismologist says fans at her Eras Tour in Seattle managed to jump and dance so much, it was equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake!!! That was more than the infamous 2011 “Beast Quake,” when Seattle Seahawks fans celebrated a touchdown by Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

Swift noticed their enthusiasm and posted about it on Instagram thanking fans for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.” She added: “That was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever.”

