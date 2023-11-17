KWHL KWHL Logo

Swifties Pick Up Hint Taylor Swift Thinks Travis Kelce Is Her “End Game”

November 17, 2023 8:06AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Besides the obvious reference to Travis Kelce with the lyric change in “Karma” during her show in Argentina, Taylor Swift also chose to perform “End Game” at this particular show.

That song has sports references and indicates a relationship she feels will go the distance, and during that song, fans’ bracelets lit up red and gold (the colors of Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs). Swifties took to socials to point it out and swoon at her whole show that night being a “love letter” to Kelce.

BTW Mama Kelce checked out Taylor’s Eras Tour movie in Miami and said it was “amazing”, calling Taylor a “very talented person.” On TikToker spotted her and grabbed a pic!

 

