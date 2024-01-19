Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author

Swifties have been trained by Taylor Swift to look for clues and “Easter Eggs” in pretty much ANYTHING she does from posts to her outfit choices. But this is a new theory being tossed out that that she is the secret author of the new best-selling spy novel “Argylle.”

The movie based on this book is coming to theaters this year starring Bryce Dallas Howard. The author of “Argylle” is said to be Elly Conway, but some people are wondering if that’s a pseudonym for Swift. Even the director of “Argylle,” Michael Vaughan, says his daughter believed Taylor was Elly. But he shoots it down by saying Taylor Swift definitely did NOT write the book.

In other Taylor related news…a Philadelphia jeweler is offering up a free $1 million dollar engagement ring to Travis Kelce! Jeweler Steven Singer told Page Six: ‘I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot. ‘If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.’