System of a Down Bassist Confident A New Album Will Happen Someday

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 06: Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at The Forum on April 6, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Members of System Of A Down have hinted that we’re not likely to see a new album anytime soon. But at least one member is confident it will happen someday. Bassist Shavo Odadjian says “it’s just a matter of time” before a new record happens, and even says the band has new material he “can’t wait to record”.

Recently, frontman Serj Tankian suggested the band is at a ‘creative impasse’, but Odadjian thinks it’s nothing the guys can’t move past, pointing out that they still tour and are generally on good terms. The band hasn’t released an album since 2005’s Hypnotize.