      Weather Alert

Taco Bell Removing 9 Items From Menu, Including The Double Decker Taco

Aug 29, 2019 @ 1:50pm
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Taco Bell Celebrates Return of Nacho Fries and Demolition Man 25th Anniversary With Futuristic Dining Experience at Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

It’s the final lap for 9 menu items at Taco Bell. Beginning September 12th the chain will be slimming down their menu in an effort to hurt my feelings.

The disappearing items are as follows:

  1. Beefy Mini Quesadilla
  2. Chips & Salsa
  3. Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
  4. Double Decker Taco
  5. Cool Ranch Tacos
  6. Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
  7. Double Tostada
  8. Power Menu Burrito
  9. XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Are they making room for 9 different flavors of Mexi Nuggets? One can only Hope.

 

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
This Video Shows What Our Firefighters Deal With.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand