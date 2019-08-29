Taco Bell Removing 9 Items From Menu, Including The Double Decker Taco
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Taco Bell Celebrates Return of Nacho Fries and Demolition Man 25th Anniversary With Futuristic Dining Experience at Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Taco Bell)
It’s the final lap for 9 menu items at Taco Bell. Beginning September 12th the chain will be slimming down their menu in an effort to hurt my feelings.
The disappearing items are as follows:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Tacos
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
Are they making room for 9 different flavors of Mexi Nuggets? One can only Hope.