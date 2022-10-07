KWHL KWHL Logo

Target and Amazon Beginning Holiday Sales in October

October 7, 2022 3:40AM AKDT
Is it ever too soon for a good deal? Target and Amazon are both kicking off huge holiday sales before we even get to Halloween.

Target is doing its “Deal Days” event with major holiday savings from October 6 through October 8.

Amazon, meanwhile, will be doing its own holiday sales event from October 10 through 11.

Do you think it’s too soon to be doing holiday shopping? Who are you most excited to get gifts for this year?

