Tax for Anchorage police cameras, other technology, to be on April ballot
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage residents will be given an opportunity to vote on a proposed property tax hike to fund technology upgrades for the city’s police department. Anchorage Daily News reported the Anchorage Assembly voted to place the levy on the April 6 municipal ballot. The tax revenue would fund equipment including body-worn and in-car police cameras and update a computer-aided dispatch and record management system that the resolution says is nearing the end of its life span. The tax increase is capped at $1.84 million and would result in a property tax increase of about $5.32 per every $100,000 in assessed value.