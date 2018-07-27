Tax increase for Kenai Peninsula missed ballot deadline

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – An initiative seeking to raise the sales tax in the Kenai Peninsula Borough by 0.5 percent will not make it on the October ballot.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the group of residents behind the ballot initiative informed the borough clerk’s office that it did not have enough signatures to meet the deadline this week.

Soldotna resident Linda Hutchings says the group has collected nearly half of the 2,200 signatures required to place the initiative on the ballot.

The measure could get on the ballot next year. The group filed the petition last month to begin collecting signatures, so the sponsors have until late September.

The initiative would increase the borough-wide sales tax rate from 3 percent to 3.5 percent. The tax revenue would support education.

—

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

