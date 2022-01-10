      Weather Alert

Tax Season To Begin 17 Days Earlier Than Last Year

Jan 10, 2022 @ 9:56am

WASHINGTON (AP) – This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year.

The Internal Revenue Service warned Monday that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig urged Americans to file electronically this year to avoid delays, and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

