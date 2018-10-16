Taxi cab driver killed in Anchorage crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old taxicab driver whose vehicle was struck by a car.

Police say Bruce Orton was declared dead at the scene of the early Sunday morning crash in south Anchorage. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police say a red Mitsubishi Mirage was heading south on the Old Seward Highway when the vehicle T-boned the cab as Orton was pulling out from 79th Avenue.

According to police, the Mirage caught fire and both people in it were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Mirage’s speed might have been a factor in the crash. Police say toxicology results are pending.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.

