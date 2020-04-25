      Weather Alert

Taxpayers to fund restaurants to feed seniors in California

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:52pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with the federal government to provide meals for seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday a qualifying senior could get up to $66 per day for three taxpayer-funded meals at local restaurants that meet certain criteria. To qualify an individual can make up to $75,000 a year and must have either been exposed to the virus, have a high risk for exposure or a compromised immune system. The program will be paid mainly by the federal government. Newsom said he expect millions will qualify. If 2 million people sign up and get all three meals a day, the price tag would be $4 billion per month.

