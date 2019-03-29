Taylor Highway opens after winter closure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s Taylor Highway has opened to traffic.

The 160-mile road extends north from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. The highway closes each winter.

State highway crews began removing snow along the road in mid-March.

The Alaska Department of Transportation says travelers should use caution and expect water and ice on the road. Higher elevations feature winter conditions and the department says drivers should carry winter survival gear and chains.

Still closed is the Boundary Spur, more commonly known as the Top of the World Highway, a connection to Dawson City, Yukon Territory.

The border will stay closed until U.S. and Canada Customs opens. That usually occurs May 15 but depends on breakup of the Yukon River at Dawson, which allows the George Black Ferry to operate.