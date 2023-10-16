Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Appear On ‘SNL’ And Look Cozy At After Party

Look like Tayvis is in full bloom looking like a bona fide couple at the ‘SNL’ after party following their brief appearances!

Kelce popped in at the end of a Fox NFL Sunday parody about the excessive coverage around Swift going to Chiefs games. Swift herself then showed up to introduce her friend, Ice Spice, for her second performance.

But it was the after party where they solidified that they were a couple by not holding back with the PDA. They were spotted holding hands and according to a witness who told Page Six, “They do seem in love,” “She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl. They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move.”

In other Taylor news, her Eras Tour concert movie opened this weekend to an estimated $95 to $97 million in North America and $126 million around the world. It’s already the biggest concert film of all time, domestically, beating Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never ($73 million) and Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($72 million).