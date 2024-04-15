KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night

April 15, 2024 7:28AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor and Travis looked cool and relaxed as they supported their friends in the music industry at Coachella for Weekend 1. They were seen jammin’ along to both Bleachers and Ice Spice’s sets.

Taylor wore all black with the exception of a green New Heights hat in support of Travis’ podcast with his brother Jason. Travis has on loose, light clothes with a colorful bandana around his neck and a Happy Gilmore hat to top of the look. It looks like the New Heights hat is currently sold out, but you can snag one when they restock.

Speaking of the “New Heights” podcast, the brothers did their first live arena podcast at their alma mater, University of Cincinnati!

 

Recently Played

Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
6:45pm
Running In CirclesDead Poet Society
6:41pm
Coming UndoneKorn
6:38pm
BlackPearl Jam
6:32pm
In The EndLinkin Park
6:22pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
2

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
3

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
4

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
5

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system