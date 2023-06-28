KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not To “Defend” Her Against John Mayer (Probably)

June 28, 2023 5:29AM AKDT
Have you seen the hashtag #prayforjohn? It’s coming from Swifties excited to re-experience the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7, which included songs about her ex John Mayer. Surely you remember “Dear John.”

At one of her Eras Tour shows in Minneapolis, Taylor said to fans,

I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for songs I wrote and the memories that we made together. What I’m trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care. We have all grown up. We’re good.

So let’s pretend she’s talking about John Mayer… Because right after that, she went on to sing Dear John as one her first “surprise songs.” Legendary.

If you want the new Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), it will be available in her shop on vinyl, cd, and cassette for the release!

