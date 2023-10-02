Taylor Swift Brings Famous Friends To Chiefs/Jets Game

The NFL is still living its best life milking all the new attention Taylor Swift is bringing by showing up at another Kansas City Chiefs game to root on her new man, Travis Kelce.

And since they were in New York playing the Jets, she brought a few famous friends…like, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and more! Not everyone was jazzed about Tay in the house as local news talked to tailgating fans and got mixed comments! One reason some are salty is she’s apparently driving up ticket prices!

Jason Kelce says his brother is going “above and beyond” to be a gentleman to Swift and insiders says she has a lot in common with Travis. She is enjoying getting to know him during the break from her tour.