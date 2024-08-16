KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Brings Out Special Guest Ed Sheeran

August 16, 2024 8:16AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The ‘Eras’ Tour in London got a special treat!

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert by joining her on stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

The duo delighted the crowd with their collaboration on “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Taylor Swift, known for changing surprise songs at each show, also performed tracks referencing her partner and the recent Eras tour threat.

The star-studded event saw celebrities like Idris Elba and Jameela Jamil in attendance, with heightened security measures in place. Despite recent events, fans eagerly awaited Swift’s performance and shared the excitement with friendship bracelets.

What is your favorite Taylor Swift duet?

Recently Played

Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
8:17am
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
8:17am
Dead And BloatedStone Temple Pilots
8:12am
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)Marilyn Manson
8:07am
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)Marilyn Manson
8:07am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Adele Stops Her Concert To Watch The Women’s 100 Meter Finals
2

This preschool in Alaska changed lives for parents and kids alike. Why did it have to close?
3

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
4

How Flava Flav Became The Women’s Water Polo Sponsor And Hype Man
5

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections