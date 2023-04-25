Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Backstage And Played On

Taylor Swift explained what happened to her palm on social media after fans noticed an injury during her show in Houston. “I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely,” “Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

After fans noticed the cut on Swift’s hand, Swifties got on socials to give her kudos for forging on with the costume changes and choreography without missing a beat. #pro