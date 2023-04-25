KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Backstage And Played On

April 25, 2023 7:01AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift explained what happened to her palm on social media after fans noticed an injury during her show in Houston.   “I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely,” “Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

After fans noticed the cut on Swift’s hand, Swifties got on socials to give her kudos for forging on with the costume changes and choreography without missing a beat. #pro

Recently Played

RxTheory Of A Deadman|
1:32pm
Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet|
1:21pm
Jesus Built My HotrodMinistry|
1:16pm
What I GotSublime|
1:13pm
72 SeasonsMetallica|
1:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations
2

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois
3

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
4

Taylor Swift Donates To Florida Food Bank Feeding 125,000
5

Mark Wahlberg Goes Back To Work At His First Job