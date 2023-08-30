KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift Hits New Spotify Milestone

August 30, 2023 7:09AM AKDT
Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift now has 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify…the first woman to hit that mark. Spotify announced the news Tuesday on social media, writing: “Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

As for the guys, The Weeknd currently holds the No. 1 spot for most monthly listeners at over110 million. Bad Bunny comes in at No. 3 with 80 million, followed by Ed Sheeran with 77 million.

